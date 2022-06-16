WAFCON 2022: Burundi Star, Sumaili Can’t Wait To Face Super Falcons

Burundi star Falone Sumaili is itching to make her maiden appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The England-based forward played a key role as Burundi qualified for their maiden tournament after thrashing Djibouti 11-1 on aggregate in the final qualification round.

They will face record champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, South Africa and Burundi in Group C.

“We will not be too ambitious and say we are going to win all our matches. This is our first time and the first ambition is to go out there and learn as well as do our best,” Sumaili told CAF Online.

” We know we will face very tough teams who are way more experienced than us but we will be there to show that Burundi is coming up well in women’s football,” said the forward.”

Sumaili, who moved to the United Kingdom a little over four years ago at the height of the Burundi civil war also reflected on the team’s journey to…