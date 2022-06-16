‘What Has Changed In Super Eagles Attack Under Peseiro’

Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has said he has noticed some improvements in the Super Eagles attack since the appointment of Jose Peseiro.

The Eagles recorded their biggest ever win after hammering São Tomé and Principe 10-0 in Agadir, Morocco, on Monday.

Victor Osimhen netted four goals while the trio of Ademola Lookman, Emmanuel Dennis and Terem Moffi (who scored two goals) opened their goals accounts for the Eagles.

Following the win the Eagles, on six points, lead Group A after two games played.

And reacting to the big win against São Tomé, Aghahowa explained what he felt was lacking before in the team.

“It is very obvious that somethings have changed in the attacking lineup,” Aghahowa said on Brila FM.

“The final third which like I have always complained about like passes don’t get to the strikers, players don’t make runs behind the defenders.

“But against São Tomé, I saw a lot of runs from the midfielders and the wingers.“

The Eagles will…