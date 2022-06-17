Don’t Expect Me To Spend Like Abramovich –Chelsea Owner Warns

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, has warned that clubs will no longer be able to sign players “at any price” due to the risks of sanctions from breaching UEFA’s financial fair play rules.

Boehly led an investment group to take over the Blues last month.

The American bought the Premier League side after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read Also: WAFCON 2022: It’s Time To Dethrone Super Falcons — Kgatlana

Chelsea have been the most successful team in England since Abramovich bought the club in 2003, mostly due to the Russian’s investment.

But Boehly said at the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin: “Financial fair play is starting to get some teeth and that will limit the ability to acquire players at any price.

“UEFA takes it seriously and will continue to take it seriously. [More teeth] means financial penalties and disqualification from sporting competitions.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…