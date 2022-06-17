England ‘s Most Significant Heavy Defeats In Football History

England’s Nations League campaign went from bad to worse with a 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, the heaviest defeat that the men’s team has suffered at home in 94 years.

The dismal nature of the scoreline, coupled with a period of seven hours since England last scored a goal from open play has raised questions about Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager.

The likes of Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino are being discussed to replace Southgate, but after taking England to a Euros final just last year, is this recent torrid defeat enough to warrant Southgate’s exit?

With this in mind, Betting.com reveals some of the heaviest and most significant defeats in Three Lions’ history, and the impact that they had on the team at the time.

England 0-4 Hungary (2022)

The shock defeat on Tuesday night was the biggest defeat the Three Lions have…