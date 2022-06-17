Everton Target £20m-Rated Dennis As Replacement For Richarlison

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis is on Everton’s list of targets this summer if their Brazilian star Richarlison leaves the club before the end of the transfer window, Daily Mail reports.

Dennis is valued at about £20million by Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside Norwich City and Burnley last season.

Despite the drop into the Championship, Dennis impressed at Vicarage Road after joining from Belgian giants Club Brugge for £3.5million last July, when he signed a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 league games which is a strong numbers for a player in a struggling team.

Yet like all relegated clubs, Watford are likely to have to operate differently in the second tier and the sale of Dennis would provide funds to reshape the squad under new boss Rob Edwards, who has joined the club from Forest Green Rovers.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is a target for Tottenham this summer after playing a key role in…