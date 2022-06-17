German Club Karlsruher Line Up Bid For Ujah

German Bundesliga 2 side, Karlsruher have lined up bid for former Super Eagles forward Anthony Ujah, reports Completesports.com.

Karlsruher are looking to improve on their 12th position in the league last season with new recruitments.

According to transfermarkt, the 31 year old is seen as an ideal strike partner for Fabian Schleusener.

Ujah is a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Bundesliga club, Union Berlin.

Ujah has loads of experience in Germany having played in the country since 2011 asides a short stint in the Chinese Super League with Liaoning Whowin between 2016 and 2017.

He initially began his career with Abuja Fc 2005, before joining Warri Wolves in 2008.

He joined Norwegian side Lillestrom in 2010 before making his foray into Germany joining Mainz 05 a year later.

He has also played for FC Koin and Werder Bremen in the German top flight.

Ujah made seven appearances for the Super Eagles,representing Nigeria also at the 2013 Confederations Cup and was…