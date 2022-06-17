Liverpool Agree Deal To Sell Mane To Bayern Munich

Liverpool have agreed a £35.1m deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to BBC Sport.

According to the report, Liverpool will get a fixed £27.4m with an additional €6m based on appearances and €3m based on individual and team achievements.

Liverpool rejected two bids from Bayern before accepting their latest offer for the 30-year-old, whose deal with the Reds ran until next summer.

Mane joined Liverpool for £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons from Southampton in 2016.

News of his departure follows Tuesday’s signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m.

Alongside fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are both 30, Mane has been integral to Liverpool’s success in recent years.

The trio helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and then end a 30-year wait for the league title in the following season.

This has also been an exceptional year for Mane, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal,…