Mark Promises To Invest More In Basketball; Hails Celtics Coach, Udoka

Despite the huge success and frenzy that have already greeted the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championship, the initiator of the tournament and President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark says there is still more to be done in order to raise the standard of elite and grassroots basketball in Nigeria.

Mark, who has been ever present at the matches since the championship started, however commended the skills and talents of the players and coaches, as well as the competitiveness the participating teams have displayed, despite the inactivity that enveloped the fortunes of the game since 2017.

Speaking to journalists on Day 3 of the Elite 8 on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja; Mark reaffirmed his commitment to invest more time and resources in developing all aspects of the game.

“I am quite happy with all I have seen, but I’m not…