Mata Set To Join Ighalo At Saudi Club, Al Hilal

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has received a massive offer from Saudi Arabia Professional League club ,Al Hilal.

The 34-year-old has been released by Manchester United with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

According to Spanish publication, AS , Al Hilal have offered Mata a deal worth €10m-a-year to move to Saudi Arabia.

However, the veteran has rejected, along with offers from Turkey in recent days.

Instead, Mata sees himself returning to Spain next season, where he has interest from Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

