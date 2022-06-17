Nwakaeme Dumps Trabzonspor Over Contract Row

Anthony Nwakaeme has announced he will be leaving Trabzonspor at the end of the month after failing to agree a new contract with the Turkish Super Lig champions, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigerian spent four years at the club after arriving from Israeli outfit, Hapoel Be’er Sheva in 2018.

The 33-year-old played a pivotal role as Trabzonspor won the league title for the first time in 38 years last season.

Nwakaeme scored 15 times and provided 12 assists in 36 league appearances.

The striker had been in discussion with the club over a new contract for months, but both parties have now failed to reach an agreement.

“Dear Trabzonspor fans they are just turning you all against me so it will look like I was the one that left and they’re also trying to spoil my market value,” Nwakaeme wrote on his Instagram page.

