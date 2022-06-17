‘Peseiro Still Has Lots Of Work To Do As Super Eagles Coach’ –Danlami

The Head Coach of NPFL side Dakkada FC, Umar Danlami, has advised Super Eagles fans not to over celebrate the recent 10-0 mauling of the minnows, Sao Tome and Principe, insisting that the national team under Jose Peseiro is still a work in progress, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking to Completesports.com, Danlami admits that the Super Eagles are in the right track towards becoming a truly crack squad, but says it’s not yet uhuru even with their historic win against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group A match at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir in Morocco.

“l think they are on the right track because instilling discipline in the team first should be paramount and that’s what the new Technical Adviser is doing,” Danlami told Completesports.com.

“But honestly, there are a lot to be done. It is work in progress and not yet uhuru”.

Also Read: Super Falcons Maintain 39th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

“Nigerians should be…