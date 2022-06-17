Shehu Abdullahi Quits Cypriot Club, Omonia Nicosia

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has announced his departure from Cypriot First Division club, Omonia Nicosia, reports Completesports.com.

Abdullahi joined Omonia Nicosia as a free agent in 2020 penning a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old won the league title in his first season at the club.

Last season, the versatile defender won the Cypriot Cup and Super Cup with the club.

Abdullahi announced his departure on the social media on Friday.

“I am honoured to play for Omonia, in two years we have been able to create history.For decades titles were missing in Omonia & I am glad in two years, we won three titles & restored the pedigree of the club,”Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle.

“This is not a goodbye message, but to say we will see in the future.

I appreciate the management, coaches, backroom staff, and my teammates for the amazing memories we shared.

“To Omonia fans, I appreciate your support and love, I…