Super Falcons Maintain 39th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Falcons of Nigeria maintained their 39th position in the latest FIFA women’s world ranking.

The ranking which was released on FIFA’s official website on Friday saw the Falcons remain number one in Africa.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa who would face the Falcons at this year’s women’s Cup of Nations, dropped to 58th spot and third on the continent.

Botswana and Burundi, also in the same group with the Falcons, rose and maintained their places respectively.

The Falcons would be looking to defend their Cup of Nations title when hostilities commence next month in Morocco.

The 2022 women’s Cup of Nations would serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, world champions the United States of America remained in first position, Sweden stay in second and France are still in third.

The Netherlands and Germany swapped places as the former move up to fourth and the latter dropped to fifth spot and Olympic champions Canada are…