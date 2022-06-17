Why Eagles Must Maintain Consistency –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has advised the Super Eagles to maintain their level of consistency after the team’s resounding 10-0 win over Sao Tome in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that Osimhen put Nigeria on its way against Sao Tome and Principe with the opener in the ninth minute and scored his fourth in the 84th minute to make it 9-0. Emmanuel Dennis netted a penalty in injury time for Nigeria’s 10th. Terem Moffi scored twice and Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ademola Lookman were the other goal-scorers.

Last week, Jose Peseiro’s men beat Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja to open their 2023 AFCON qualifier account.

The Super Eagles now top the Group A standings with six points followed by Guinea Bissau on three but with a game at hand.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that defeating Sao Tome is a good performance for the team…