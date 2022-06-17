Your Comments On Man United Is Unnecessary –Saha Blasts Pogba

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, has slammed Paul Pogba for his unnecessary comments made to belittle the Red Devils.

Recall that the France World Cup winner had slammed Manchester United in an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, insisting that he would show the club that ‘they made a mistake in waiting to give him a contract.’

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by TeamTalk), Saha branded Pogba’s comments as “unnecessary,” adding that “it doesn’t benefit the player or the Red Devils.

 

“I think it’s not necessary, it doesn’t help his cause. All those quotes are unnecessary. When I look at all the legends, they do their talking on the field.

“You’re doing a documentary, good for you, do it, if it provides the results you want, fine – I won’t judge that.

“But in terms of the respect for the team and [what the] player deserves, to provide results on the field, he…



Source: Complete Sports

