Aribo, Bassey To Start Rangers’ 2022-23 Season Vs Livingston

The Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey will kick-start the 2022-23 season with a game against Livingston as Rangers look to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers won the title during the 2020/21 season but the Gers were unable to defend their crown at the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign with bitter rivals, Celtic instead winning it.

But with the full fixtures released on Friday, Rangers will kick off the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season with a trip to Livingston on July 30 while reigning champions, Celtic will start by welcoming Aberdeen to Parkhead the following day.

The first Old Firm derby between the two Glaswegian giants who are both set to be tussling for the title once again will take place on September 3 in the sixth gameweek of the season on Celtic’s turf.

Both sides will renew acquaintances at Ibrox on January 2, 2023 before facing each other again at Parkhead on…