Aribo Committed To Rangers Despite Exit Rumour

Joe Aribo says he is keen to remain at Scottish Premiership outfit, Rangers despite reports linking him with a move away from the club, reports Complete sports.com.

With Aribo entering the final year of his contract, there are rumours the Gers might be willing to cash in during the transfer window instead of losing him on a free next summer.

A reunion with his former boss, Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa is a possibility, while Crystal Palace and Brentford have also been credited with interest in the versatile midfielder.

Aribo enjoyed a successful spell at the Ibrox last season.

The 25-year-old won the Scottish Cup with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side and scored in the UEFA Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The talented Nigerian was also utilised in different three positions by manager Van Bronckhorst.

Aribo stated that he is not thinking about a move away from the club.

“With all that stuff I don’t really read into it and I just focus on my football,…