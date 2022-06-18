CAF Selects Two Nigerian Female Referees For 2022 WAFCON

Two Nigerian female referees, Patience Ndidi Madu and Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe, have been selected by CAF for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

CAF published the names of referees who will officiate at the 2022 WAFCON.

While Madu is one of the 16 referees picked, Iyorhe made the cut for the 16 assistant referees selected.

CAF also picked eight Video Assistant Referees (VAR) ahead of the tournament.

Also Read: Nwakaeme Dumps Trabzonspor Over Contract Row

The 2022 WAFCON, officially known as the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship reasons, will be the 14th edition.

Morocco will host eleven other African countries at this year’s tournament from 2 to 23 July 2022.

Also, the tournament also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Nigeria’s Super…