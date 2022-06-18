Falcons Camp Swells To 21 As Four Players Arrive

The quartet of Amanda Uju Mbadim, Toni Payne, Yewande Balogun and Michelle Alozie are the latest arrivals at the Super Falcons Abuja camp, ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Their arrival was announced on the Super Falcons‘ verified Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

Following the latest development, the number of players already in camp is now 21.

Meanwhile, the likes of Francisca Ordega, Ashleigh Plumptre, Desire Oparanozie and Uchenna Kanu are still being expected.

The Falcons are in Group C with South Africa, Burundi and Botswana.

Their opening game is against South Africa on 4th July in Rabat.

The 2022 WAFCON will be the 14th edition and will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022.

Also, the tournament doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Four teams will qualify for the 2023 World Cup and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Going into this year’s WAFCON the Falcons would be targeting…