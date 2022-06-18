Nketiah Signs New Five-Year Deal At Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new five-year contract at Arsenal, with the striker also being given Thierry Henry’s iconic number 14 shirt in the process.

Arsenal confirmed the new deal in a statement on their website on Saturday.

Nketiah was in fine form for Arsenal at the end of last season, scoring five goals in eight matches for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 22-year-old’s previous contract expired at the end of this month, with Sky Sports News revealing at the end of May that he had decided to stay at the club, despite interest from Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach, after being convinced by Arteta to remain.

Arsenal statement read:“Eddie Nketiah is extending his stay with us after agreeing a new long-term contract.

“Eddie has been with us since he was 14, making 92 first-team appearances and scoring 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.

“The 22-year-old made the transition from Hale End to London Colney during a highly successful youth career for both…