Nottingham Forest Interested In Awoniyi

Premier League new boys, Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Union Berlin over Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances for Union Berlin last season.

The striker reportedly has a release clause in the region of €20m (£17.2m) in his contract.

A number of other European clubs are also interested in the striker, but he is determined to play in the Premier League.

Awoniyi was in the books of Premier League giants, Liverpool for six years but failed to make a single appearance for the Reds.

He was loaned to clubs in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.

The 24-year-old linked up with Union Berlin on a permanent deal last summer after previously spending time on loan at the club.

