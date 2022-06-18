Oshoala:‘Qualifying For World Cup Our Main Target At WAFCON’

Asisat Oshoala has revealed that the primary target of the Super Falcons at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco is to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

On Friday, 17 June, the Falcons commenced preparations for the WAFCON in Abuja with Oshoala alongside 17 players already in camp.

The other early arrivals in camp are Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade, Tochukwu Oluehi and Chiamaka Nnadozie, Onome Ebi and Rita Chikwelu.

Among those still expected are Ashleigh Plumptre, Desire Oparanozie, Uchenna Kanu and Francisca Ordega.

And commenting on the team’s target Oshoala, in a short video chat published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, said:”I think the most important thing is to make sure we get the ticket to the World Cup, that’s the primary aim to qualify for the World Cup.

“And then to possibly win the tournament. It’s one of the goals we have going into this tournament as a team.

On her personal goal heading to…