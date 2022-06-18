Osimhen Is An Excellent Player –Impallomeni

Former AS Roma midfielder Stefano Impallomeni has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as a excellent player with good goal scoring sense.

Impallomeni stated this in a chat with TMW Radio as per Tutto Napoli where he also said that he won’t shed a tear should Napoli decide to cash in on the Super Eagles star.

“If a sensational offer for Osimhen were to arrive, I would sell him,” Impallomeni told TMW Radio as per Tutto Napoli.

“He is important, but he still seems a lot to me.

“Spalletti does not say it openly; he has improved but scores little for the skills he has. He is an excellent player, but he scores little. Maybe he will become a phenomenon, but now he is not.”

Napoli are willing to listen to offers above €100 million for Osimhen, as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle continue to weigh a move for the former Lille attacker.

