‘Osimhen Is Ideal Player For Napoli’ –Obodo Urges Striker To Stay Put

Former Nigeria international, Christian Obodo, says that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is an ideal player for Serie A club, SSC Napoli. And his comment implies advise to his compatriot to stay put, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen has been the subject of transfer speculations this summer following his impressive performances for the Partenopei. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in the striker.

Obodo, 38, is a veteran of the Italian league having played in Italy for 11 years, starring for Perugia, Fiorentina, Udinese, Torino and Lecce at different times. He left Italy in 2013 to join FC Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

Obodo who is now the captain and assistant coach at Sure Sports FC & Academy featuring in the USA’s regional amateur league, United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), spoke glowingly of Osimhen in an interview with an Italian broadcast outfit, 1 Station…