Peseiro Storms Ilorin For Kwara United Vs Sunshine Stars NPFL Clash

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro arrived Ilorin on Saturday ahead of the Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 34 encounter between hosts Kwara United and Sunshine Stars, Completesports.com reports.

Peseiro will be among the spectators at the game billed to hold at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin on Sunday.

Portuguese and one of his assistants were received on arrival in Ilorin by Kwara United chairman, Kumbi Titiloye.

The Portuguese will be keen to discover quality players in the NPFL that will help bolster his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and future assignments.

Eight local-based players were named in Peseiro’s maiden squad for the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Sani Faisal, Victor Mbaoma, Ishaq Kayode and Chiamaka Madu all featured in the two friendlies.

Only Faisal, who plays for Katsina United and Akwa United’s goalkeeper, Adewale Adeyinka…