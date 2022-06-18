Super Eagles Players Were Never Pleased With Okocha’s ‘Excessive’ Dribbling –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh has disclosed that a few members of the team were unhappy with Austine Okocha’s excessive dribbling in the senior national team.

Oliseh made this known on Athlete’s Podcast, a Special Delivery with Emmanuel Babayaro and Matthew Edafe, where he stated that Okocha was gifted but his excesses were difficult to cope with for defensive players, and they lost it many times.

“With Jayjay, most people would say he was a difficult player to play with, as teammates, as defensive players. But I personally had a way, an understanding with Jayjay that made it easy for me to play with him.

“There was one particular game, I’ll share a story with you. We were playing and Jayjay was doing his normal thing and Nigerian fans were going crazy. In our team, as much as we disagreed, every player was a king in their position. We had match winners – most of the players could…