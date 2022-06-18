WAFCON 2022: South Africa Coach Drops Five Players

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has dropped five players from the team’s camp ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Ellis had called up 33 players for the selection and preparation camp, but the squad has now been cut down to 26 players ahead of the final selection to be confirmed on Monday.

The preparation camp has also been boosted by the arrival of the overseas based players.

Players released from Camp:

Rhoda Mulaudzi

Reitumetse Chabana

Lonathemba Mhlongo (Injured)

Cimone Sauls

Lelona Daweti

International players who have joined camp:

Thembi Kgatlana

Refiloe Jane

Nomvula Kgoale

Noko Matlou

Kholosa Biyana

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Lebohang Ramalepe

Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens,Sweden) and Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto,South Korea) are yet to join the team as their seasons are still in Full swing.

