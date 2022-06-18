Why Mane Remains My Favourite Liverpool Player

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has paid tribute to Sadio Mane as his move to Bayern Munich edges closer.

Carragher took to Twitter to give his parting words as news broke of the attackers departure, with Liverpool fans on the social platform echoing his sentiments.

Mane is leaving Liverpool with Bayern offering £35m for the Senegal captain.

Carragher said: “My favourite player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs low maintenance high performance & never injured!

“Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio.”

Mane has been core to the club’s success over the past six seasons so will depart with their blessing and gratitude.

Liverpool have been conscious of needing to evolve their squad without sentiment as a driving factor, and have efficiently recalibrated their attack with the recruitment of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Nunez.

