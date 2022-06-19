2022 WAFCON: Zambia Becomes First Country To Arrive Morocco

Zambia is the first women’s national team to arrive in Morocco for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Their arrival was confirmed on CAF’s official website.

The 2022 tournament is set to kick off on 2 July 2022.

The Zambian delegation touched down at the Sale International Airport of Rabat and upon arrival, players, technical staff and FA executive underwent Covid-19 tests before moving to their hotel.

Coach Bruce Mwape and his team rounded off with a walk and continue their preparations for the showpiece with their first training session at the Moulay Rachid Sports Complex.

The Zambians are scheduled to square up against the hosts Morocco in an international friendly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex on Saturday evening.

After their 2014 debut, the Copper Queens made a return to continent football in 2018 and they reached the semi-final for the first time in the same competition. Two years later, they stormed to a maiden Olympic qualification.

