Amusan, Ekevwo Arrive For World Championships Trials

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan and sprinter Raymond Ekevwo have arrived Nigeria for the 2022 Nigeria Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 24 and 26.

The duo arrived aboard Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc respectively on Sunday.

Amusan improved her African 100m hurdles record (12.42) by 0.02 to 12.41 on her way to winning the event at the Diamond League meeting in Paris, France on Saturday.

The 25 year old will be bidding to successfully defend her Nigerian 100m hurdles title and pick the event’s ticket to represent Nigeria at both the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Amusan will also be seeking to break the 12.63 seconds Nigeria Championships record set by Angela Atede in Lagos in 1997.

Ekevwo on his part came second at the World Athletics Continental silver tour meeting, the Meeting De Madrid 2022, running 10.11 seconds in the…