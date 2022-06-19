Amusan Gets Chance To Move Top Of 100m Hurdles Standing

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan will get the chance to move to the top of the qualification standing when the Diamond League makes its seventh of scheduled 14 stops on Saturday in Paris, France.

The 25 year old reigning African champion is currently ranked joint second in the 100m hurdles standing with seven points behind event’s record holder (12.20) Kendra Harrison of the United States of America.

The American triumphed (12.42) early May at the opening leg of the meetings in Doha last month and garnered the available eight points on offer while Amusan and Jamaica’s Britany Anderson both ran 12.44 seconds to place second and were awarded seven points each.

Athletes earn points at the first 13 meetings with the first eight ranked qualifying for the final in Zurich, Switzerland.

Amusan is the defending 100m hurdles champion following her historic win in Zurich last year and gets the opportunity to move clear at the top of the ranking for the event.

Also Read: Super Eagles…