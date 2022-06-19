Amusan Hailed By AFN President On New 100m Hurdles African Record

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, president Tonobok Okowa says sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan’s African record setting run in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday night has given Nigeria hope of challenging for a first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month.

Amusan, 25, finished strongly in the race to win in 12.41 seconds, 0.02 better than her previous 12.42 seconds best which she ran last year to win the historic 100m hurdles at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

“Congratulations to Tobi who has continued to deliver for Nigeria at the top level of track and field in the world,” said the AFN president.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion, fourth at the Olympics last year in Tokyo and at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019 looks capable of claiming her first global medal in Oregon as well as retain the Commonwealth title she won in 2018.

Also Read: Amusan Scorches To New 12.41…