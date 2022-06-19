Amusan Scorches To New 12.41 Seconds 100m Hurdles African Record

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan has set a new 12.41 seconds African record in the 100m hurdles.

The petite, 25 year old breaks her nine months old time of 12.42s African record set at the final of the Diamond League last year in Zurich.

The Nigerian was tipped as favourite to win the seventh leg of the scheduled 14 legs of the money-spinning one day meet and she fulfilled expectations in a record breaking fashion.

Running from lane five, Amusan shot out of the blocks in lightning fashion but was headed by reigning World Indoor champion over the 60m hurdles, Cyréna Samba-Mayela.

Undeterred, Amusan, who only four days earlier at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland raced to a new 12.57s personal season’s best raced past Samba-Mayela and was never headed as she stormed home first.

The clock read 12.41 seconds and it was a new African record for the reigning African Games, African Championships, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League champions.

For her effort, the Nigerian will…