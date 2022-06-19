Besiktas, Galatasaray Battle For Onyekuru

Istanbul rivals, Besiktas Galatasaray are currently in a two-way battle for Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru, reports Completesports.com.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fotomac, the two clubs are interested in signing Onyekuru from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

The 25-year-old linked up with Olympiacos from Ligue 1 club, Monaco on a permanent deal last summer.

The former Everton player however struggled to make much impact at the club failing to register a goal in 14 league appearances.

Manager Pedro Martins has already indicated that Onyekuru is not in his plans for next season.

The winger had three loan spells at Galatasaray in the past.

Olympiacos paid €5m to secure his services from Galatasaray and would expect an amount close to that for a transfer to be finalised.

