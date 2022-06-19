CAF Awards Set To Return July 21 After Two Years

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) awards will make a return for the first time since January 7 2020 when the last edition was held in Egypt.

According to a statement from CAF Communications Department published on cafonline.com, the awards will hold on Thursday, 21 July, in Morocco.

“This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football, the CAF Awards 2022, will return on Thursday, 21 July 2022 in Morocco,” the statement read.

“The CAF Awards will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 20223 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022.

“The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

“In line with that, a new category; Interclubs Women Player of the Year has been introduced following the successful roll-out of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in November…