D’avila:‘Olayinka Wants To Play In Turkey’

Peter Olayinka is presently in talks with Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs as regards a move this summer, according to his agent, William D’avila, but the Super Eagles attacker wants to play in Turkey.

D’avila revealed this to a major Turkish media outlet on Saturday: “I am in talks with two Turkish clubs for Peter Olayinka,” D’avila said as per the Turkish media.

“We also received a very serious offer from Saudi Arabia. But Olayinka wants to play in a club in the Super League.

“Our negotiations with the two Turkish clubs are going very well. The player will decide,” D’avila stated.

“They offered very good money from Saudi Arabia. We will see if he will prefer a well-organized club in the league.”

Olayinka scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 40 matches for Slavia Prague of Czech Republic during the recently-concluded 2021/22 season.

