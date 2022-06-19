Ekevwo Storms Madrid For Final Tune Up For Nigeria Athletics Championships

Reigning African Games 100m champion Raymond Ekevwo will be in action Saturday at the Vallehermoso Stadium in Madrid for the World Athletics continental tour silver level meet, the Meeting de Madrid 2022.

The event will serve as the final tune up event for the Nigerian as he prepares for the Nigeria World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials scheduled to hold from June 24 to 26 in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Ekevwo, who holds a personal best of 9.96 which he ran to win the African Games gold in Rabat three years ago and a personal season’s best of 10.04 which makes him one of the three second fastest Nigerians after reigning World U20 champion, Udodi Onwuzurike who holds a personal best of 10.03 achieved late last month.

The Nigerian, 23, is the fastest man in the line up for the Meeting de Madrid 2022 and will be challenged by Nigeria-born Qatari, Ogunode Tosin who holds a…