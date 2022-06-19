Injury Forces Osaka To Withdraw From Wimbledon

Former women’s singles world number 1 Naomi Osaka Withdrew from this year’s Wimbledon citing an ongoing Achilles injury.

The 24-year-old Japanese took to social media to announce her decision on Saturday.

Osaka has not played since her first-round exit at the French Open and although she was on the provisional list of players published by Wimbledon organisers last week, she has not appeared at any of the regular warm-up grass court tournaments.

She confirmed this development via her official twitter handle. Osaka’s tweet, although not mentioning Wimbledon specifically, was accompanied by a photo of herself on a grass court, and an emoji of a blade of grass.

“My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter.

Recall that Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after…