Kolarov Announces Retirement From Football At 36

Former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov has announced his retirement from football at 36.

Kolarov had spent two years at Inter Milan after three years at Roma since leaving current Premier League champions Manchester City in 2017.

He spent seven years at City, helping them to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cup successes.

Now, after his deal at Inter came to an end, Kolarov has called time on his playing career, and will look to move into the backroom areas of football rather than pursue a coaching or punditry career.

In a statement, Kolarov said: “I always knew that sooner or later this moment will come. Although I am sorry that I am closing one chapter of my life, I am grateful that I managed to achieve what has always been my dream.

“I thank all the people who followed me in this first part of my career. First of all, to every teammate in the teams in which I played as well as in the…