Lukaku Was A Disaster At Chelsea –O’Hara

Former Tottenham Hotspur star, Jamie O’Hara, says Romelu Lukaku has been an absolute disaster since rejoining Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for a club-record £101.7m in the summer of 2021 from Inter, but he struggled for consistency.

“His performances were not really good enough. It looks like he’s lost his confidence. I think Lukaku is one of those players who need to have an arm around him by the manager to really give him that belief. Thomas Tuchel didn’t give him that.

“It’s been an absolute disaster of a signing. I thought he was going to be the final piece in the jigsaw,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

Lukaku is set to return back to Inter Milan on a loan deal this summer.

Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer, Lukaku made his senior international debut in 2010, and has represented his country at four major tournaments: the 2016 and 2020 UEFA…