NPFL: MFM Stun Enyimba, Plateau United Draw At Home

Nenrot Silas missed a late penalty as Plateau United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Gombe United on Sunday.

The result put a dent to their chances of catching Rivers United at the top of the log.

Rivers United, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Rangers on Saturday, now need three points from the remaining four games to be crowned NPFL champions for the first time.

In Jos, Andrew Ikefe put Plateau United ahead in the 60th minute.

Ibrahim Yahaya restored parity for the visitors 10 minutes later.

Silas then fired wide from the spot on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Remo Stars climbed to third position courtesy of a 3-1 win against Lobi Stars in Ikenne.

Sikiru Alimi, Tolulope Ojo and Samuel Anakwe were on target for the hosts.

Francis Odinaka scored Lobi Stars’ only goal of the game.

At the Dipo Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Enyimba suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to basement club MFM.

Enyimba took the lead through Victor Mbaoma on 52 minutes.

It was Mbaoma’s 16th goal of the campaign ,which…