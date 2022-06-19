Okocha Makes Best 50 EPL Performances Of All-Time

Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha has been included among the best 50 performances in the English Premier League era following his breath-taking display for Bolton Wanderers against Tottenham Hotspur years back.

In a list put up by The Athletic from 309,949 options, the best 50 performances in the Premier League era sees Okocha’s display for the Trotters against Tottenham in November 2003 at the 47th spot.

Kevin Nolan actually scored the only goal of the game which saw Bolton Wanderers beat Spurs 1-0 but former Super Eagles captain, Okocha was chosen as the best performer on the day.

Okocha was one of the most skilful players to grace the Premier League with his dribbles, flicks and tricks for Bolton helping him earn the Player of the Month award in November 2003.

Now 48-years of age, Okocha would make 124 league appearances for Bolton, scoring 14 goals alongside 11 assists and till date, he…