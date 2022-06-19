Rivers United Midfielder, Onoja Thrilled With Draw Against Rangers

Rivers United midfielder, Joseph Onoja has expressed gladness following his club’s stalemate with Enugu Rangers in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Rivers United played out a 0-0 draw with the Flying Antelopes at the Awka Township Stadium on Saturday.

There were scoring chances for both sides in the first half.

Chijoke Akuneto missed a header for Rivers United and Rangers’ Chidiebere Nwobodo had a few scoring chances of his own which couldn’t bulge the net.

Rangers continued to create goal scoring opportunities in the second half, but Rivers United goalkeeper Darlington Ovunda made a string of saves to keep the scores level.

However Rangers were able to get the ball past the goalkeeper into the net,but Bala Akintunde’s strike was ruled out for offside.

Ovunda was named the man of the match.

Onoja took to Twitter to celebrate the point acquired by the team.

“Important away point in the bag. Thank…