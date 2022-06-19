Ten Hag Has The Potential To Transform Man United –Stam

Manchester United Treble winner Jaap Stam believes manager Erik ten Hag has the magic finger to turn around the fortune of the Red Devils.

United are keen to add several new faces to the squad this summer in a bid to put last term’s failings behind them. And for former defender Stam, Ten Hag has the potential to repeat his Ajax success at Old Trafford — with the right support.

“We all know what he can do and what he has done over in Holland with Ajax,” said Stam. “Hopefully he can do the same now with United.

“Obviously, there are certain things that will need to be there for him to help him, maybe in terms of different players and personnel. But I think he’s done a good job in Holland.”

He added: “In Holland, we always say that every player in every position needs to be able to play football. So a centre-back needs to be able to dribble forward, to be the extra man in midfield, to have that pass. We try…