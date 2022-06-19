Toro Former NFF Secretary-General Kidnapped

A former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, has been kidnapped.

According to reports, Toro was kidnapped Saturday on his way from Abuja to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of former NFF President Aminu Maigari.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili told PREMIUM TIMES he is not privy to the full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

“Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you,” Wakili said.

Toro was reportedly kidnapped alongside a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Garba Yila.

Meanwhile, the identities of the kidnappers have not been ascertained.

