WAFCON 2022: Ebi Confident Super Falcons Will Defend Trophy, Pick W/Cup Ticket

Super Falcons’ captain, Onome Ebi has declared that the nine-time African champions are fully focused on the twin objectives of winning a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals and retaining their Women Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco next month.

Cup holders Nigeria and 11 other countries will contend for the coveted Women AFCON trophy in the North African kingdom between 2nd – 23rd July, and all four semi-finalists are guaranteed berths in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – the biggest ever in the history of the women’s game that will be staged in Australia and New Zealand a year on.

“We are aware of the intense competition that is going to play out there in Morocco. We have no illusions. Women’s football has continued to grow in a lot of other African nations, faster than anyone can imagine. So, there will be nothing like under-rating any team. All the teams will be upbeat about their chances and winning tickets to the World Cup.

