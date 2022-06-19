WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Looking Beyond South Africa -Oshoala

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala says the team is looking beyond facing rivals South Africa at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies will do battle with the Banyana Banyana in their opening game of the competition.

Debutants Botswana and Burundi are the other teams in the group.

The Super Falcons defeated the South Africans to win their ninth title in Ghana four years ago.

The Super Falcons have however bowed twice in last three meetings with Banyana Banyana since 2018 but the Barcelona star insists her side is underestimating no side, including Desiree Ellis’ team in their quest for another record-extending 10th continental crown.

“I don’t think the opening game is a decider of the tournament, and by the way, its not only South Africa we will be facing. It’s a whole tournament,” Oshoala told CAFOnline.com.

“We are not going to be seated talking…