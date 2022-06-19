‘What Osimhen Should Consider Before Leaving Napoli’ -Okunnowo Advises

Former Super Eagles and Barcelona player, Gbenga Okunnowo believes it is only Victor Osimhen that can decide on his own future, but advises him to join a club where his playing time will be guaranteed.

The Napoli striker is being courted by several European clubs. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to steal Osimhen from under Arsenal’s nose with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Barcelona, AC Milan and Bayern Munich also interested.

The 23-year-old has scored 28 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions since joining the Italian outfit from Lille of France for £67.5million in the summer transfer window of the year 2020.

The Gunners had an initial bid of £51million rejected by the Serie A side sometimes last week. Reports now state the Gunners are now considering a club record £86m bid to get a deal over the line.

Read Also:href=”https://www.completesports.com/sevilla-still-top-favourites-to-sign-sadiq/”>Sevilla Still Top Favourites To Sign…