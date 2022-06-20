2022 WAFCON: Oparanozie Out Of Super Falcons Squad

Desire Oparanozie will not feature at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month.

Oparanozie’s exclusion from the squad was confirmed on the Nigeria Football Federation’s Twitter handle.

However, no reason has been given for her exclusion from the squad.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Chinese Women’s Super League side Wuhan Jianghan University, will now be replaced by Sweden-based Anam Imo.

Also, Chiwendu Ihezuo will not be in Morocco and has been replaced by experienced midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene.

Oparanozie has been part of the Falcons squads of the African Women’s Championship of 2010 and 2014, 2016 and 2018, winning all four tournaments.

The Falcons are in Group C at this year’s WAFCON alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

They will open their campaign against South Africa on July 4 in Rabat.

Meanwhile, the 2022 WAFCON also doubles as qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

