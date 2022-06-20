Abdulrazak: Nigerian Midfielder Joins Anderlecht

Belgian Pro League giants Anderlecht have announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazak on a four-year contract, reports Complete sports.com.

Abdulrazak, 20, linked up with the former Belgian champions from Swedish outfit,

IFK Norrköping.

The versatile midfielder spent two years with

IFK Norrköping following his arrival from Unity Academy in 2020.

Abdulrazak is the club’s first signing this summer.

“This is a big step up for me, one that I’m very proud of. I want to prove my worth to the team as soon as possible and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the fans,”’he told the club’s official website

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Verbeke is elated with Abdulrazak’s arrival at the club.

“We have been following shaq for quite a while and we are very happy that we can add him to the group now,”Verbeke stated.

“Ishaq has a lot of physical qualities; he is fast,…